Jamie Foxx says he bowed at Willem Dafoe 7 times whenever he walked on the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Jamie Foxx reprises his role of Electro in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In an interview with Marvel.com, the actor said he had a special greeting for Willem Dafoe on set.

He bowed to the actor every time he saw him.

When Jamie Foxx learned of the large returning cast he’d be joining in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he was brought to tears.

But there was one cast member, in particular, he was starstruck by on-set. So much so, that he had a special welcome for him every time they ran into one another: Willem Dafoe.

“Mr. Dafoe — as I would call him — every time I walked onto set, I would bow seven times,” Foxx told Marvel.com of his costar who is receiving high praise from fans for his reprisal of the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in the sequel.

“I said, ‘I’m going to bow seven times because I’ve been watching [your movies] for years and you’re just amazing,'” Foxx added. “It was just so funny and when he wasn’t doing his thing, he was doing jokes and everything like that, which is usually what I do; he had me on the ground cracking up.”

“When you’re able to come together for something that’s fun, with people that you really admire and respect, that’s just the cherry on top,” he said.

Foxx reprised his role of Max Dillon/Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” featuring Andrew Garfield. This time around, Foxx’s character ditches his comb-over and glasses for a new look that the actor said brings “a hipness” to him.

In the top image: Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. In the bottom image: Foxx in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures; Columbia

Foxx added that they had a “whole Spider-Man team on how to make this guy cool.”

Dafoe and Foxx were joined by returning Spider-Man villains Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Dr. Connors/Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures

Scenes between the five make for some of the film’s most memorable, as the villains exchange moments when they almost succeeded in squashing Spider-Man only to realize they were actually about to die in their own universes.

Foxx wasn’t the only one who had memorable run-ins with Dafoe on the set of “No Way Home.”

Spider-Man star Tom Holland had quite the first interaction with Dafoe.

“I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, ‘Watch out, mate,'” Holland told a crowd at the Regal Theater in Sherman Oaks, California in November. “He took his hood off and I almost got really scared. I was like, ‘Oh shit. The Goblin’s here.'”

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now.