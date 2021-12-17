48 details you might have missed in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The movie picks up at the very end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but this time around, MJ is wearing the broken black dahlia necklace that Peter bought in Venice on their summer trip. In the top image: Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ In the bottom image: Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ with a red arrow pointing to a necklace on her. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures This is less of an Easter egg and more of a consistency detail, in which the original moment from “FFH” doesn’t exactly align with the continuation scene in “NWH.”

There’s a billboard for “Rogers: The Musical,” the fictional Broadway show seen on the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” in Times Square. In the top image: A red arrow pointing to a billboard advertising a musical in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ In the bottom image: The exterior of a Broadway theater advertising a musical on ‘Hawkeye.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+ You can see the billboard at the start of the movie when Peter swings away with MJ to avoid the media circus that erupts when everyone learns he’s Spider-Man. The musical was featured more prominently on episode one of “Hawkeye,” which premiered in November. On the show, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) went to see the musical with his kids around the holidays. The “Hamilton”-esque musical is a smash hit about Steve Rogers/Captain America, whose post-“Endgame” fate is still largely unclear. One of the musical numbers is inspired by the 2012 Battle of New York and shows actors pretending to be the Avengers as they dance and sing on stage. The inclusion of the ad in “NWH,” and the fact that the movie concludes around Christmastime in NYC, confirms that the film takes place during a similar time frame as “Hawkeye.”

Mr. Delmar’s deli, which was destroyed in “Homecoming,” is now called Delmar’s III. Mr. Delmar’s deli seen in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures Peter’s a regular customer at the deli, which boasts the “best sandwiches in Queens.” During a fight with a bunch of criminals robbing ATMs, the bank gets blown up and the deli, which is across the street, gets burned down. In a deleted scene from “FFH” that appears on the home release as part of a short film called “Peter’s To-Do List,” Peter goes to Delmar’s, which has now been rebuilt, and buys a travel adapter and duel headphone adapter for his trip to Europe. In “NWH,” it looks like the deli has undergone another face-lift because the awning appears different this time around.

Peter puts on his “I survived my trip to NYC” T-shirt that he wore in “Homecoming.” Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Sony Pictures In “Homecoming,” he was seen in the shirt when he returned home after the fight with Vulture on the Staten Island Ferry. In “NWH,” Peter hastily changes out of his Spidey suit and into the T-shirt when he runs home after his identity is revealed.

The same news anchor who’s appeared on screens throughout other Marvel projects also shows up in “NWH.” News anchor Pat Kiernan appearing on screens in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ and ‘Hawkeye.’ Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+ Pat Kiernan is a real-life news anchor who has appeared as himself in Marvel films like “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” Netflix’s “Daredevil” show, and even Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Recently, he showed up on the series premiere of “Hawkeye” on Disney+. In “NWH,” we see him on a TV in Peter and Aunt May’s apartment at the start of the movie, when the building gets surrounded by news helicopters trying to get a glimpse of the teen superhero.

There’s a sneaky nod to Night Monkey on the news. Spider-Man wearing a stealth suit in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures Peter wore the stealth suit while in Prague in “FFH,” and Ned came up with the name Night Monkey.

Peter still has the E.D.I.T.H. glasses that Tony Stark created. Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures Peter acquired the glasses in “FFH.” In “NWH,” the high-tech accessory can be seen in the apartment when federal agents stop by with a warrant for Peter’s arrest.

The Department of Damage Control (DODC) is constantly in pursuit of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. A DODC truck in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures The DODC is a joint venture between Stark Industries and the federal government, which oversees the collection and storage of alien and other exotic materials. We first meet the DODC in the opening scene of “Homecoming,” when Adrian Toomes’ team is shoved aside while cleaning up the mess of the 2012 Battle of New York. In “NWH,” they bring in Peter, Ned, MJ, and Aunt May for questioning after Peter’s superhero identity is revealed. Later in the movie, they arrest Happy Hogan and shoot at Peter after his first fight with Green Goblin.

Peter also wears another familiar graphic T-shirt in “NWH.” Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures Peter wears the math shirt, seen in “FFH,” when he tries to remove some stubborn green goo from his Spider-Man suit, after relocating to Happy’s apartment.

MJ has drawings from “Homecoming” on the wall of her bedroom. Zendaya as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Son In “Homecoming,” MJ didn’t even have detention, but she sat in the classroom anyway because, as she told Coach Wilson, she likes to “sketch people in crisis.” During a second detention scene, she taunted Peter by holding up a sketch of him looking sad. Both of these drawings can be seen near MJ’s bed in “NWH,” when she and Peter talk via FaceTime one night.

When Peter arrives at school for his first day of senior year, Betty Brant is on the campus reporting for Midtown News and says, “Go get ’em, tiger! Or should I say, spider?” Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures The school’s mascot is the tiger. But in the comics, it’s also the nickname that MJ gives Peter. Kirsten Dunst’s version of MJ even called Peter “tiger” in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Flash Thompson releases a memoir called “Flashpoint.” Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony The memoir is just another excuse for Flash to try and pretend as though he’s best friends with Peter, when in fact he spent most of “Homecoming” and “FFH” bullying him. While the book name is a play on Flash’s first name, it’s also the same title as a crossover story arc from DC Comics, centered on The Flash/Barry Allen.

The display cabinet at Midtown High honoring Peter/Spider-Man includes a framed photo of him and MJ in Venice. Peter Parker and MJ in Venice in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures The photo was taken during their school trip in “FFH.”

The Lego Death Star that Ned and Peter built in “Homecoming” completely falls apart. Ned holding a Lego Death Star, which falls apart seconds later, in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Sony Pictures In “Homecoming,” Ned accidentally dropped the Death Star when he learned that Peter is Spider-Man. Ned and Peter rebuilt it together later in the movie. It falls and the pieces break apart during a scene in “NWH” in which Peter receives another college rejection letter in the mail.

MJ working as a waitress in “NWH” is reminiscent of the occupation of Dunst’s character in Raimi’s trilogy. Kirsten Dunst as MJ Watson in ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures In Raimi’s films that starred Tobey Maguire as the titular web-slinger, Dunst’s version of MJ also gets a job as a waitress. In the first movie, she works at the Moondance diner, wearing a bright orange uniform. In the third movie, she’s a singing waitress at The Jazz Room. In “NWH,” Zendaya’s character wears a seafoam green uniform with pink detailing over a white long-sleeve shirt.

Doctor Strange’s mug spells out the phrase “oh for fox sake,” a clever play on the expression “oh for fuck’s sake.” Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures He holds the mug when Peter visits him at the Sanctum Sanctorum early in “NWH.”

Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme. Benedict Wong in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures Doctor Strange explains that Wong got the title on a “technicality,” since he was blipped and disappeared for five years.

When Doctor Strange’s initial spell gets messed up, he contains it in an orange gem and places it in a cube. Doctor Strange performing magic in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘What If…?’ Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+ Doctor Strange does a similar thing on the animated Marvel series “What If…?” On the show, he contains a spell within a sphere, trapping Ultron and Killmonger inside it.

When Spidey steals Doctor Strange’s relic and swings through the city with it, you can briefly catch a glimpse of Liz Toomes on the cover of People magazine. In the top image, Doctor Strange looking at a magazine stand in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ In the bottom image: Liz Toomes standing in a doorway in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Sony Pictures Liz (played by Laura Harrier) was the captain of the decathlon team at Midtown and Peter’s love interest in “Homecoming.” She was also the daughter of Adrian Toomes/Vulture, Spider-Man’s primary foe in the film. At the end of “Homecoming,” Adrian was imprisoned and Liz and her mom moved to Oregon. In “NWH,” the magazine can be seen on a newsstand in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. “NWH” doesn’t address what Liz has been up to since “Homecoming,” but it looks like the magazine cover has a quote from the character saying, “He’s a liar,” referring to Peter.

Spider-Man narrowly escapes getting hit by a silver car with the license plate ASM-8183. Spider-Man dodges a car in the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures You can see the license plate when Doc Ock enters Peter’s universe and begins fighting him, assuming he’s the same Spidey from his universe. There’s also a license plate in the bridge scene that reads 63ASM-3, which seems to reference the 1963 “Amazing Spider-Man” comic book issue No. 3, which is the debut of Doc Ock.

While fighting Doc Ock, Spidey does a backflip kick off the villain, similar to a move that Maguire’s Spidey did in “Spider-Man 2.” Spider-Man fighting Doc Ock in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Spider-Man 2.’ Sony Pictures/ In “NWH,” Holland’s version of the character does the move during the bridge scene. In “Spider-Man 2,” Maguire’s web-slinger executes the kick during his fight on the train with Doc Ock.

Doc Ock wraps his mechanical arm around Spider-Man’s head, just as he did in Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2.” Doc Ock’s mechanical arms wrapped around Spider-Man’s head in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Spider-Man 2.’ Sony Pictures; In “NWH,” the villain forcefully grabs Spidey during the bridge fight. In “Spider-Man 2,” Doc Ock did a similar move during the bank robbing scene.

There’s a Columbia sweatshirt in the basement of the Sanctum Sanctorum. Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures That’s the school where Maguire’s version of Peter was bitten in the 2002 movie. It’s also the college he attended after graduating from Midtown High.

The undercroft of the Sanctum Sanctorum also has a box of goatee dye. Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures MJ is the one who picks up the box and looks at it as she, Peter, and Ned explore the room.

Peter’s black and gold Spidey suit — which is just his costume flipped inside out — was teased in “Homecoming.” Spider-Man’s black and gold suit seen in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Sony Pictures In “Homecoming,” Peter removed a tracking chip from the inside lining of his suit while on a trip to DC. In “NWH,” Peter reverses his suit before going out to the woods to investigate potential activity from multiverse visitors. That’s when he first encounters Electro and Sandman.

Ned’s laptop still has the “everything is fine dog meme” sticker on it. Jacob Batalon in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures The sticker references the popular meme of a dog being surrounded by flames and claiming that things are under control. The same sticker previously appeared on Ned’s laptop in “Homecoming” and “FFH.”

Lizard acknowledges Max Dillon/Electro’s drastic redesign. In the top image: Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. In the bottom image: Foxx in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures; Columbia Aside from ditching the blue lightning and skin tone for yellow lightning when he’s Electro, Max’s human format also looks much different from the engineer we first met in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Lizard points out that Max no longer has glasses, bad teeth, or a combover. “Did you get a makeover?” he adds.

J.K. Simmons is back in action as The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson, wearing the same black hat from Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3.” J.K Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Spider-Man 3.’ Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures In “Spider-Man 3,” he was seen with the hat on his head while on the street, trying to snap photos of Spidey’s fight with Sandman and Venom. In “NWH,” he wears the accessory when he waits outside Happy’s apartment building, hoping to get incriminating footage of Spider-Man.

Jameson wonders, “Why does Spider-Man hate national monuments?” J.K. Simmons in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Columbia Pictures A banner with that question appears in “NWH” when Jameson speaks on DailyBugle.net. To be fair, landmarks (like the Washington Monument in “Homecoming” and the Tower Bridge in “FFH”) do often get damaged during Spidey’s fights with his foes.

Willem Dafoe references his iconic line, “You know, I’m something of a scientist myself” Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures He says the line when Peter starts brainstorming how to help the multiverse visitors, by fixing their flaws and sending them back to their universes. After Peter says that he has advanced tech that may be able to help, Norman says: “I can help you. You know, I’m somewhat of a scientist myself.”

Peter and Ned do their signature handshake before they split to go on separate missions. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Sony Pictures We first saw the best friends do the handshake in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

A TV in Happy’s apartment references the Statue of Liberty renovation project. Captain America’s shield seen in the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures In “NWH,” Captain America’s shield is in the process of being added to the Statue of Liberty. The movie’s climactic fight involving the three Spider-Men and the villains takes place at the site, and the construction collapses.

Aunt May burns sage in Happy’s apartment. Marisa Tomei in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures You can see her waving the sage around as she walks down the stairs, shortly before Peter realizes that Norman has been pretending to be a good guy the whole time. She was probably trying to make sure all the Spidey foes remained calm.

Director Jon Watts pays homage to the original “Spider-Man” trilogy helmer by including dramatic, Raimi-style close-up shots in “NWH.” Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures You can see this style a few times in Happy’s apartment when Peter’s tingle gives him a heads up that Norman does not have good intentions. In an interview with Den of Geek, Holland explained the homage. “Something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the ‘Raimi-cam,'” the actor said. “And he would do these really quick smash push-ins on the characters, which is something that Sam Raimi I suppose was quite famous for, so Jon definitely paid respect.”

In his first fight with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in “NWH,” Peter does a move that’s reminiscent of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow’s fight style. Black Widow fighting the Winter Soldier in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’ Marvel Studios Throughout her appearances in the MCU, Black Widow often did a move in which she jumped on her opponent and wrapped her legs around them while fighting. Peter uses a similar fight tactic against Goblin, latching on to the villain’s upper body and punching his head with his fists.

Green Goblin channels his comic book counterpart by wearing a hooded outfit over his bulkier costume. Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures He wears a hood with cutoff sleeves and shorts over his Gobby outfit.

When May tells Peter that he did the right thing by trying to find cures for the Spidey villains, frustrated, he tells her: “It’s not my responsibility.” Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures It was reminiscent of a moment in Maguire’s “Spider-Man,” when he let a robber escape in an elevator and sassed a police officer by saying it’s not his problem. Peter using the word “responsibility” in “NWH” was probably an intentional move, so that May could tell him that he has a gift and with great power, comes great responsibility.

Ned’s Nana has a green garment near a sewing machine in her home. Jacob Batalon in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios The camera intentionally lingered on a shot of the sewing machine and fabric. Perhaps the film is setting up Ned to be the Hobgoblin, a famous Spidey foe from the comics. Another theory is that Ned might be some kind of sorcerer since there are many nods to that in “NWH.”

All three versions of Peter Parker recreate the iconic meme of multiple Spider-Men pointing at each other. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have portrayed Spider-Man in separate franchises. Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Marvel/Sony Pictures Holland, Maguire, and Garfield point at each other in Midtown High, as Ned calls out for Peter and sees all three of them respond because they have the same exact name.

Garfield’s Peter calls himself “lame” for fighting villains like Rhino, compared to the foes Maguire and Holland’s characters have faced. Paul Giamatti as Rhino in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures After hearing the other Spider-Men tales about battling aliens (referring to Thanos and Venom), Garfield’s self-deprecating character mentions that he fought a Russian guy in a Rhino suit. In case that sounds familiar, it’s because Paul Giamatti portrayed Aleksei Sytsevich, who suited up in Rhino armor to fight Garfield’s character at the end of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Electro’s redesign references his look in the comics and animated series. Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Electro in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures/Marvel Comics/ABC In “NWH,” Electro first shows up in his blue look from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” before transforming into a more grounded appearance that swaps the blue lightning for yellow. When he appears at the Statute of Liberty in the film’s major fight scene, there’s a nod to the character’s animated look from over the years, in which Electro sported a yellow mask.

Max Dillon says a line about a “Black Spider-Man,” paving the way for fans to see a live-action version of Miles Morales. Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony P Max makes the comment while speaking to Garfield’s version of Peter in “NWH.” He tells Peter: “There’s gotta be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere.” The first hint about Miles Morales’ existence in the MCU happened in “Homecoming.” In the film, Donald Glover’s character, Aaron Davis (who becomes the villain known as Prowler in the comics), briefly interacts with Spidey and mentions a nephew that he has in the area. The animated 2018 movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” centered on Miles, voiced by Shameik Moore. Since then, fans, as well as Holland, have been rallying even more to see a live-action version of Miles in the MCU.

Garfield’s version of the web-slinger has a major moment of redemption when he saves MJ. Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and Zendaya as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures Even before “NWH” was released and Garfield’s return was officially confirmed, fans theorized that, based on the trailer, MJ would be saved by Garfield’s character. In one of the highlights of the film, MJ falls from the Statue of Liberty construction site and Peter jumps down to save her — but he’s intercepted by Green Goblin knocking him with his glider. MJ continues to fall backward, but Garfield’s Peter sees the moment. Refusing to let another person die on his watch after what happened to Gwen in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” he springs into action and catches her. After landing safely on the ground, Garfield’s Peter and MJ both ask each other if they’re OK, and the look on Garfield’s face, knowing that he saved her, is incredibly heartwarming.

As the universe begins cracking and people start coming through, you can see glimpses of Spidey characters like Scorpion, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter. Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures Doctor Strange closes up the cracks in the universe (at least for the time being), and so we don’t get to fully see these characters who were breaking through. Garfield’s Spider-Man fought Rhino in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Back in the first end-credits scene of “Homecoming,” there was a brief reference to Mac Gargan becoming Scorpion as he crossed paths with Adrian Toomes/Vulture while locked up. Mac had a large scar on his face and a scorpion tattoo and told Adrian that he had some beef with Spidey and would love to take down the web-slinger with some of his buddies on the outside. In response, Adrian lied and protected Peter’s identity, saying: “If I knew who he was, he’d already be dead.” Since then, we haven’t seen the character again, though comic-book fans know that Scorpion is part of the Sinister Six — a legion of Spider-Man villains. A standalone movie about Kraven the Hunter is already confirmed to be in the works, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” portraying the popular Spidey foe. Taylor-Johnson signed a multi-picture deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doctor Strange’s magic is reminiscent of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s seen in “WandaVision.” Runes appear in the sky in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘WandaVision.’ Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+ This is a fitting parallel since the two characters will team up to tackle the multiverse next year in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Holland’s version of Peter trying to kill Norman Osborn with his glider is a callback to two moments in Raimi’s trilogy. In the top image: Norman Osborn’s death in ‘Spider-Man.’ In the bottom image: Harry Osborn’s death in ‘Spider-Man 3.’ Columbia Pictures In 2002’s “Spider-Man,” Norman/Green Goblin fought Spider-Man near the end of the film. After the villain took off his Goblin mask and revealed his identity to Peter, he claimed that he’d never hurt the teen. He begged Peter not to hurt him, but at the same time, he secretly pressed a button that sent his glider directly toward the web-slinger, with the blades protruding. Peter jumped up, dodging the attack and as a result, the glider impaled Norman, killing him. Harry Osborn (James Franco) faced the same fate in “Spider-Man 3,” under different circumstances. In the 2007 movie, Harry, who followed in the footsteps of his father and became the new Goblin, teamed up with Spider-Man in his battle against Eddie Brock/Venom. During the fight, Venom grabbed Harry’s glider and leaped toward Spidey, intending to stab him. Harry saw and jumped in front, protecting Spidey and letting the blades stab him instead. Harry then died in Peter and MJ’s arms. In “NWH,” Holland’s version of Peter becomes uncharacteristically dark when his fight with Green Goblin leads to the death of his Aunt May. In his rage, he becomes determined to make Green Goblin pay. At one point in their fight, Peter grabs the glider and nearly impales Green Goblin, but Maguire’s Spidey stops him. After all, Maguire’s wiser Spidey knows that seeking revenge ultimately won’t make Peter feel any better about what happened.

At the end of the movie when Peter moves into his new place on his own, he takes out a Lego figure of the “Star Wars” character Emperor Palpatine from one of his many boxes. We’re concerned for your soul, Ned. Columbia Pictures In case that toy looks familiar it’s because fans previously saw it in “Homecoming” during Ned’s first MCU scene. While at school, Ned showed Peter the figure and asked if he wanted to help him build his new Lego Death Star. Later in “Homecoming,” Peter helped Ned rebuild the Death Star (which broke) and Ned was again seen holding the Palpatine figure. In “NWH,” Peter puts the toy on a table along with a disposable cup that MJ served his coffee in. It seems like a way to tell the audience that even though his best friends no longer remember them, he still cares about them.