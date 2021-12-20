‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is already the biggest movie of the year at the US box office after just 4 days

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Matt Kennedy/Sony/Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $US253 ($AU355) million over the weekend, the third biggest domestic debut ever.

The movie is already the highest grossing movie at the US box office this year.

It’s on pace to top the global box office, too.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which hit theaters on Thursday, blew away expectations over the weekend, earning $US253 ($AU355) million at the US box office.

It’s the third highest domestic opening ever, behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($US357 ($AU501) million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($US257 ($AU361) million), and ahead of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($US247 ($AU347) million).

Heading into the weekend, Sony was projecting a $US130 ($AU182) million debut. Some analysts projected between $US150 ($AU210) million and $US200 ($AU281) million.

The movie also grossed $US334 ($AU469) million from 60 international markets, for a worldwide total of $US587 ($AU824) million — the third biggest global opening ever. That was without China, the world’s largest theatrical market. Unlike other Marvel movies this year that have been shut out of China, “No Way Home” has been approved for release in the region, but doesn’t have a release date yet.

“No Way Home,” which was released exclusively in movie theaters, is a much-needed win for the theater industry after two years of pandemic-related upheaval.

It’s already the highest grossing movie of the year at the US box office.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — $US253 ($AU355) million “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — $US224.5 ($AU315) million “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — $US212.4 ($AU298) million “Black Widow” — $US183.6 ($AU258) million (released simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access) “F9: The Fast Saga” — $US173.0 ($AU243) million

Globally, the movie is still behind three Chinese movies and two Hollywood releases, but is on pace to top them.

“The Battle at Lake Changjin” — $US902.5 ($AU1,266) million “Hi, Mom” — $US822.0 ($AU1,154) million “No Time to Die” — $US773.7 ($AU1,086) million “F9: The Fast Saga” — $US726.2 ($AU1,019) million “Detective Chinatown 3” — $US686.2 ($AU963) million “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — $US587 ($AU824).2 million

“No Way Home’s” success doesn’t mean the theatrical business has fully recovered. Even the most successful movies this year have underperformed compared to pre-pandemic numbers. And adult dramas, from “The Last Duel” to “West Side Story,” have struggled as older moviegoers have been slow to return to cinemas.