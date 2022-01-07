Andrew Garfield says that he ‘snuck into a theater’ on opening night of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in past franchises. Columbia Pictures/Sony; Columbia Pictures

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Andrew Garfield said he and Tobey Maguire went to see the film on opening night and no one noticed.

Garfield said told ET that “it was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Andrew Garfield loves “Spider-Man: No Way Home” just as much as fans and apparently went unnoticed when he saw the movie with costar Tobey Maguire.

“I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight.

“In fact, I was also with Tobey,” he added. “Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Garfield also said that he’s still freaking out about sharing the screen with a fellow webslinger.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” he said of the two actors being part of Tom Holland’s latest standalone “Spider-Man” film.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Maguire first portrayed the beloved Marvel web-slinger in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy released between 2002 and 2007, costarring Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.

When Sony rebooted the franchise in 2012, Garfield took on the role in “The Amazing Spider-Man” alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

The actors reprised their roles for Marc Webb’s 2014 sequel in which Gwen was tragically killed off after Garfield’s Spider-Man was unable to save her. The movie received mixed reactions from fans and critics. The end of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” also set up a third movie involving the supervillain group known as the Sinister Six, but plans for a sequel were scrapped.

Years later, Spider-Man/Peter Parker was introduced to the MCU, this time played by Holland, in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

‘No Way Home’ saw rumors of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield teaming up as their respective Spideys come true

Tom Holland in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Disney/Marvel

“No Way Home,” which marks Holland’s sixth appearance as the teen superhero, was released in December 2021 to rave reviews.

After a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes terribly wrong, visitors from other universes appear in Holland’s world. This includes villains from the past Spidey franchises, like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin/Norman Osborn and Jamie Foxx’s Electro/Max Dillon.

The film also delivers on the long-rumored returns of Maguire and Garfield.

The two Spider-Men share heartfelt and humorous scenes with Holland’s character and recreate the famous pointing meme. They also comfort Holland’s Spider-Man following the untimely death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). In the movie’s major fight scene, the trio team up to cure the villains before sending them back to their universes.

Garfield told numerous outlets that the concept of his and Maguire’s characters returning to act as mentors to Holland’s web-slinger was mind-blowing.

Speaking to ET, Garfield gushed over the opportunity to “get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland.”

“I get to be the middle brother and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother,” he added.

Garfield is open to reprising his version of Spider-Man in future films

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures

Garfield’s performance in “NWH” was praised by fans, leading many to rally for his return in a third “TASM” film.

The Tony-winning actor said the character is “always going to be so meaningful to me” and he’s “very, very open” to reprising the part.

“But it would have to be very, very special,” Garfield told ET. “It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing ‘No Way Home’ was.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” also starring Zendaya and Marisa Tomei, is in theaters now.