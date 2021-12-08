23 details from the ‘Spider-Man’ movies and the MCU you should remember before watching ‘No Way Home’

Everyone knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

At the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” a fake video is leaked to the Daily Bugle that makes it look like Spidey killed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) using Stark technology.

Mysterio then reveals Spider-Man’s true identity as Peter Parker to the world.

This kicks off the events of “No Way Home” in which Peter tries to get Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make people forget he’s the web-slinging hero.

Yes, this presents a problem for Peter since people think he murdered Mysterio, but it’s something they should easily be able to fix since Peter’s Spidey suit captures first-person footage and would prove Mysterio’s lying.

But maybe it won’t be that simple.