Spider-Man is back at Marvel and 2017 is going to be absolutely huge for Disney

Sony Pictures The addition of Spider-Man to Disney’s lineup makes for a big 2017.

Disney’s 2017 lineup just became even bigger.

Monday evening, Marvel and Sony Pictures announced a huge partnership that will allow Spider-Man to appear in upcoming Marvel movies. The deal included a new Spider-Man movie that will hit theatres July 28, 2017.

Now that Spider-Man has been added to the lineup, Disney’s 2017 has the possibility of becoming one the studio’s biggest years — if not the best — at the box office.

That’s saying something because this year alone is expected to be a huge year for Disney. The studio will release two of this year’s most-anticipated films: “The Avengers” sequel, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

The first “Avengers” film grossed over $US1.5 billion worldwide. “Star Wars” on its own has the potential of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. Analysts have predicted the sequel could hit $US2 billion at theatres worldwide. The Guardian made a case for “Episode VII” being the first $US3 billion film. (For reference, 2009’s “Avatar” made $US2.7 billion worldwide.)

So how is 2017 shaping up?

The addition of Spider-Man will give Walt Disney Studios a total of three Marvel movies in theatres that year. Generally, the Mouse House puts out two per year.

Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel studios under its umbrella of movie-making vehicles will also put out “Star Wars: Episode VIII” and a long-awaited “Toy Story” sequel.

A fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film with Johnny Depp is also expected.

Here’s a look at Disney’s big movies for 2017 so far:

Release date Movie Disney property May 5, 2017 “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” Marvel June 16, 2017 “Toy Story 4” Pixar July 7, 2017 “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Disney July 28, 2015 untitled Spider-Man movie Marvel / Sony Pictures Nov. 3, 2015 “Thor: Ragnarok” Marvel Dec. 2017 “Star Wars: Episode VIII” Lucasfilm

There’s also another untitled Pixar movie that may or may not be released in Nov.

The Street’s Chris Katje predicts three of those, “Toy Story 4,” “Spider-Man,” and “Star Wars,” will be at least $US1 billion movies.

“Toy Story 3” grossed over $US1 billion at theatres in 2010. Another “Pirates” film has a good chance of cracking $US1 billion also. The fourth film made $US963.4 million.

Disney/ABC Disney recently aired a new ‘Toy Story’ short on ABC.

The “Spider-Man” estimate may be a bit high considering the last two films failed to crack $US800 million a piece at the box office. (The highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movie is 2007’s critically-panned “Spider-Man 3” with $US890 million.)

After a total of five Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2014, it’s not certain how receptive people will be for a third Spider-Man reboot in such a small time frame.

However, fans are pretty excited for Spidey’s triumphant return to Marvel. After the announcement was made, Marvel became a trending topic on Twitter with the hashtag #WelcomeHomeSpiderman becoming a favourite on the social media site.

If anyone’s able to bring the webslinger back to the big screen, it’s Disney’s well-oiled Marvel Cinematic Universe. And if all that pans out, there’s a possibility of Disney having four billion dollar movies in 2017.

