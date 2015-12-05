The new Spider-Man will make a surprise arrival in 'Captain America: Civil War,' according to Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel, Getty Tom Holland is the new Spider-Man.

The newest Spider-Man is getting his introduction sooner than most fans expected.

After Tom Holland was cast as the new Peter Paker for a standalone “Spider-Man” film set to debut in 2017, some folks wondered if he’d pop up in “Captain America: Civil War.” After all, the film, which pits Iron Man against Captain America, features a number of superheros joining the fray and even marks the Black Panther’s debut to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about a familiar red-suited superhero showing up on the “Civil War” set, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly, “Listen, if there was a cosplayer running around that set when you were there, I don’t know what to tell you.” And other cast members, like Chris Evans, were also keeping their lips shut. But you can thank Robert Downey Jr. for spilling the beans in an interview with EW, and telling us, yes, it looks like Spidey is going to show up next year.

“[Don] Cheadle and I are just going, ‘Wow, dude, look at this.’ We’re now like the old guard, and our storyline carries real weight just because of our history in the [canon]. But we’re also looking around like, ‘Who thought that Falcon and Black Panther and Ant-Man and now Spider-Man…?’ I mean it’s like wow, this thing is just crazy.”

“Civil War” is set to debut May 6, 2016. You can watch the trailer below:

