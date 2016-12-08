The first trailer for the next 'Spider-Man' movie is coming Thursday night -- here's your first look

A new Spider-Man movie is coming next summer and we have our first tease at the movie featuring Spidey himself and a familiar old face from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser trailer shows off a glimpse of Tony Stark’s friend Happy Hogan, played by director Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”), with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he catches him wearing a pretty dismal Spidey suit. It looks like his new best friend Tony Stark sent him over some new threads and they’re looking pretty sharp as we see Holland fly through the sky in a sleek new suit.

The first official trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” starring Holland will debut Thursday night during “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” We were first introduced to Holland in this summer’s “Captain America: Civil War” after Disney and Sony Pictures partnered up to bring Spidey to the big screen with the Avengers team.

Check out the teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.