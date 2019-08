Sony just dropped its latest trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and it looks pretty incredible. The trailer gives a great look at Michael Keaton’s Vulture, and it looks like Iron Man will play a pretty big role in the story as well. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on July 7, 2017.

