The first trailer for next summer's new 'Spider-Man' reboot is here!

Spider-Man is swinging back to theatres next summer!

The world premiere trailer for next summer’s new Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuted Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and it looks awesome!

20-year-old Tom Holland will play the third iteration of the iconic webslinger to hit the big screen since 2002’s film with Tobey Maguire. Audiences were first introduced to Holland’s Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Robert Downey Jr. will also star in the movie as his Avengers character Tony Stark. Michael Keaton will play the movie’s villain, Vulture.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will be in theatres July 7, 2017.

Check out the first trailer below:



