There's a second trailer for the new 'Spider-Man' movie that basically confirms it partially takes place during 'Captain America: Civil War'

Jimmy Kimmel debuted the world premiere of next summer’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” Thursday night on his late-night show.

While you’re digesting that first trailer, Sony Pictures and Marvel dropped a second international trailer around the time online and it offers up a lot of new footage. While the movie’s first trailer suggests the new Spidey flick will take place during “Captain America: Civil War,” this second trailer basically confirms “Homecoming” will chronicle the events before, during, and after the events of “Civil War.”

The international trailer opens with a familiar scene of Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) from the blockbuster’s big fight sequence.

You know, the scene where Iron Man yells out “Underoos” to call in Spidey to the Avengers crew.

But we also see scenes that are clearly from before that big teamup when Peter Parker has his own suit and afterwards when he learns Tony Stark is going to allow him to keep his new Spidey suit.

A few more new and extended scenes include one of Tony Stark telling Spidey he’s not an Avenger (sad) and more of Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture who may or may not be putting together a team of villains. It definitely looks like he has some croonies, one of whom may be played by Donald Glover.

The international trailer for the film also offers up an official synopsis for the movie:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man — but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Check out the international trailer below:

