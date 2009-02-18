Spider-Man Gets 8-Year, $240 Million Extension

Toy-maker Hasbro will pay Marvel Entertainment $100 million for the rights to make toys and games based on Spider-Man though 2017.



Hasbro will pay another $140 million if upcoming Spider-Man movies meet undisclosed goals at the box office.

Not bad for a tights-wearing skinny kid famous for a particularly bad bug bite.

Marvel’s last Spider-Man feature, Spider-Man 3, had the biggest opening weekend of any movie ever when it premiered in 2007, until it was overtaken by The Dark Knight this year. Hasbro made the Spider-Man toys then, too, after agreeing to a $215 million deal beginning in 2006.

Photo: mauspray

