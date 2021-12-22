Every actor who has played Spider-Man in a movie, ranked from worst to best

- Spider-Man is one of the most well known superheroes.
- Several actors have become famous playing the role.
- Here we list where Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and others rank.
Spider-Man is hanging out in Earth-67 when from the sky comes Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac). The two get into a spat, pointing at one another, similar to the popular meme.
It’s a funny bit, and though Taccone pays a worthy tribute to Paul Soles, who voiced Spidey back in the 1967 series, it’s likely a one-off for the comic.
He didn’t get much help as the stories of both movies weren’t as strong as other Spidey films, but he also just wasn’t a good fit.
However, he did get some redemption thanks to the character arc he was given in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
But the appearance of the character, with Oscar Isaac voicing him, opens a world of new stories that can be told going forward. And we will see what Sony has in store when Isaac’s Spider-Man shows up in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” which comes out in 2023.
But what we never expected was the emotion we’d feel when watching her deal with the loss of her SP//dr in the movie. We hope to see an update on what she’s up to in the sequel.
But it might be tough trying to fit it into Nicolas Cage’s already jam-packed schedule (he does release a movie every other week or so it seems).
Regardless, Cage as Noir is amazing thanks to the ol’ timey voice he gave the character.
But then the montage of all the things his Spider-Man has pulled off (even the Christmas album) is perfect.
If this is the only time Pine will play Spider-Man, he made the most of it.
Playing the Spider-Man who ends up in Miles Morales’ universe and helps him unleash his powers (though back in his world he’s washed up and has split with Mary Jane Watson), Johnson’s wit and sarcasm is perfect for a Spider-Man that needs to rediscover himself.
We want more of this Spider-Man.
Tobey Maguire, though in no way the right age for the role, still convinced all of us that he was Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the first big movie franchise of the character. It has since defined his career.
Bring on the sequel!
Holland is the perfect age to play a believable teen Peter Parker. And with the help of the storytelling kings over at Marvel Studios, it’s just not fair what they have been able to do.
Now with audiences blown away by the sensation that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it has proven that Holland is the all-time best film version of the iconic superhero.