Every actor who has played Spider-Man in a movie, ranked from worst to best

11. Jorma Taccone (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 2018)

Jorma Taccone, who is known best as a member of The Lonely Island and director of movies like “MacGruber” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” is the voice of the 1967 animated TV series version of Spider-Man, who appears in the end credits scene of “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Spider-Man is hanging out in Earth-67 when from the sky comes Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac). The two get into a spat, pointing at one another, similar to the popular meme.

It’s a funny bit, and though Taccone pays a worthy tribute to Paul Soles, who voiced Spidey back in the 1967 series, it’s likely a one-off for the comic.