What we know about the 3rd 'Spider-Man' movie, starring Tom Holland

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

A third “Spider-Man” film is in the works, with Tom Holland set to return as the titular character.

Jamie Foxx, who portrayed Electro in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” will reprise his villainous role.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will reportedly star in the movie.

The untitled film is set for release on December 17, 2021.

Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro/Max Dillon.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Jamie Foxx as Electro in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’

The casting news was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020.

Foxx portrayed the villain in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which starred Andrew Garfield as the titular web-slinger.

In the movie, the former Oscorp Industries electrical engineer teamed up with Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) to take down Spider-Man. Electro was seemingly killed after Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) directed a blast of energy at him, causing him to explode.

It’s unclear how the character will be incorporated into the upcoming movie.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared shortly after the THR report, Foxx said that he “won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand per cent badass!!!”

Foxx joining Holland’s “Spider-Man” franchise also leaves fans hopeful for the possibility of a live-action “Spider-Verse.” Coincidentally, Foxx posted a photo with Holland back in summer 2019 when they met up at Disney’s convention, D23.

It’s highly likely that Simmons will appear as J. Jonah Jameson again following his surprise cameo in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Simmons appeared in the first of two end-credit scenes from 2019’s “Far From Home.”

At the end of the movie, Peter Parker returned to New York City following his trip to Europe and battle with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).

To the teen’s dismay, a breaking news report appeared on a screen outside Madison Square Garden with footage from Mysterio, which was manipulated to make it appear as though Spider-Man was the person behind the attacks in London.

The video was revealed to be released on “controversial news website” theDailyBugle.net, and then Simmons popped up, reprising his role as tabloid head J. Jonah Jameson.

The actor previously played the beloved character in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire.

Since his appearance in “Far From Home,” Simmons has been vague about when exactly fans can expect to see him in the role again.

In a 2020 interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Simmons said: “There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus.”

“There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another,” he continued. “So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly return as Doctor Strange.

Disney/Marvel Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

In October 2020, The Hollywood Reporter said that the actor would be reprising his MCU role in the upcoming movie.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man first met in space during 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

It makes sense that Cumberbatch could appear in the “Spider-Man” movie since both characters live in New York City (Peter Parker is from Queens and Stephen Strange resides at 177A Bleecker Street).

Alfred Molina will reportedly reprise his role as the villain Dr. Otto Octavius, also known as Doctor Octopus.

Sony Pictures Alfred Molina in ‘Spider-Man 2.’

The news was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in December 2020.

Molina previously played the role in the 2004 “Spider-Man” sequel that starred Maguire. Doctor Octopus died near the end of the film, after drowning with his robotic tentacle arms at his waterfront lab.

The movie is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

When the third film was first announced in September 2019, the movie was scheduled for release on July 16, 2021. It has since been pushed back.

In April 2020, Sony delayed the movie to November 5, 2021.

Now, the movie is set for release shortly before Christmas in 2021, but the date is subject to change as studios continue shifting dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

