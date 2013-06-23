I Woke Up This Morning To See 'Spider-Man 2' Filming Outside My Apartment

I woke up this morning to find an interesting scene outside my window: A motorcade of 20+ police cars driving by Lincoln centre with their lights on, but no sirens.



It led me to believe something was going on, so I went downstairs with my iPhone. I first noticed this flyer saying they’d be filming a “Movie” on my block, so buses wouldn’t be stopping at their usual spot.

I came across this truck that said Sony Pictures. I figured only a big-budget film would have the means to shut down a busy Broadway intersection on a Saturday morning.

Crew members were taping blue X’s over the NYPD police cars.

They were also fixing fake licence plates onto the cars:

Hey! There’s a huge group of what appears to be cast members, posing for paparazzi photos in between scenes.

Here, the paparazzi capture the moment:

I zoomed in on the group shot and noticed this guy in the back row, standing next to a girl wearing a Spider-man shirt. He looked a lot like Andrew Garfield, the star of the upcoming “Spider-man 2” movie.

Could it be his body double? He was wearing some sort of body suit that looked like it would be helpful for filming stunts.

Here were two other interesting characters from the group shot: A homeless man with a boom box around his neck and his lady friend getting cozy.

This fruit cart in the scene looked nicer than the carts you see on the streets of Manhattan.

At closer glance, the sign seemed fake to me.

I was right; it’s a prop! Here is the crew packing it up.

Whatever scene they’d been filming with the police car motorcade was over, so I followed the cast and crew to their lunch spread a few blocks, where there was a solid assortment of hot food. Actors got in line to eat first, followed by production assistants.

I stayed just in time to see what looked like the real Andrew Garfield ride off into the distance in a black car.

