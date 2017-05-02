'He's still a head of state' -- Watch Spicer defend Trump's remark that he would be 'honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un

During Monday’s daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Donald Trump’s remark that he would be “honored” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday, saying he would meet with the leader of the Hermit Kingdom “under the right circumstances.”

