Sphero, the little robotic ball that you control with smartphone, is alive and well at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Orbotix, the company behind Sphero, set up a fun little obstacle course at CES to let people give it a try.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.