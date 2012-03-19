Look! Sphero Learned How To Drive A Car

The latest trick learned by Sphero, the robotic ball that you control with your smartphone, is that it can steer a modded RC car.



It does this by operating a system comparable to a trackball in a computer mouse — Sphero’s rotation moves them and some fancy engineering translates this into actual movement for the car.

This is not an official Orbotix product, just something hacked together by an employee. But that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t mind playing with it for ourselves.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

