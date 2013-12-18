Forget Amazon's Drones -- Get Your Packages Delivered Via 'Amazon Prime Ground'

We love Orbotix because the company is all about unabashed fun.

It makes Sphero, a remote-controlled ball that you can steer with your smartphone and play a number of different games with. We’re quite partial to Sphero Golf.

Given the company’s penchant for amusement, it made this great video parodying Amazon’s unmanned delivery drones. Check out “Amazon Prime Ground.” If you like what you see, you can pick up the latest generation of Sphero right here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.