WATCH: A Robotic Ball Runs Amok In Business Insider HQ

We were lucky enough to have the Sphero team stop by our office for a quick product demo, so check out the video below!
If you like what you see, Sphero is currently available for preorder at GoSphero.com.
Don’t Miss…
- Here’s What Normal People Really Think Of Google+
- Startup GigMaven Shares The Secret To Making Money By Booking Artists Online
Produced By: Robert Libetti
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.