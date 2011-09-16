WATCH: A Robotic Ball Runs Amok In Business Insider HQ

We were lucky enough to have the Sphero team stop by our office for a quick product demo, so check out the video below!



If you like what you see, Sphero is currently available for preorder at GoSphero.com.

