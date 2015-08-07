Here's how to enjoy whiskey on the rocks without diluting the taste

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s an ongoing debate among whiskey connoisseurs about whether you should serve the spirit on the rocks or neat, and there’s no clear answer in sight.

It is a matter of preference.

However, those who prefer their single malts chilled with a handful of ice cubes risk diluting the taste.

The simple solution is changing up the shape of your ice: Tovolo’s slow-melting, sphere-shaped ice molds ensure every sip tastes good going down. The unique shape is the perfect supplement to whiskeys, bourbons, scotches, and even sodas you want to drink chilled, but not watered down.

Considering how pricey certain bottles are, a $US9 ice mould seems like a reasonable amount to spend to keep your favourite spirits tasting their most spirited.

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds, $US9.66, available at Amazon.







Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.