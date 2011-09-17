World's Largest Sperm Bank Rejects Redheads

Photo: AP

Denmark’s Cyros sperm bank is turning down redheads because there’s not enough demand for their sperm, reports the Telegraph.The bank pays donors up to $500 per donation, but red heads are no longer welcome.



The bank’s director said that women only choose red headed sperm if their partner also has red hair or if they had a particular fancy for the hair colour.

Since both of these occurrences are rare, the bank has started to turn away willing donors with strawberry blond hair.

However, the bank’s director did concede that red haired sperm is still popular in Ireland, where it sells, “like hot cakes.” Cyros ships sperm all over the world, but is now having to make space having reached its capacity of 70 litres of semen.

