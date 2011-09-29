This Is What It Looks Like When A Woman Finds Out That Her Fiance Fathered 70 Children (VIDEO)

“Sperm Donor,” a Style Network special that premiered last night, follows the epic-donations journey of “Ben” — who, in his crewneck sweaters, looks like any ordinary guy.



But then there’s the fact that, via his sperm bank contributions, he’s biologically fathered close to 70 children.

And now they’re coming out of the woodwork. Fifteen to 20 have reached out to him.

In this clip, Ben confesses the number to his fiance — and her reaction is suprisingly restrained. This woman should play poker.

