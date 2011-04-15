New Shoe Company Going With A Sperm As Their Logo

Photo: gravitydefyer.com

The symbols used on the sides of athletic shoes often become iconic symbols in our culture. Whether it is the Nike’s swoosh, Adidas’ three stripes, or Reebok’s…wait, what is Reebok’s logo?And now there is a company that is hoping sperm will be the next great athletic show symbol. No really, sperm.



That photo at right is an actual shoe, sold by Gravity Defyer, an actual company.

As you can imagine, the logo has caused some backlash. According to the company, online retailer QVC, and catalogue Seventh Avenue refused to carry the shoes because of the logo.

So is the logo just something that looks spermish? No. According to the company, the logo is exactly what it appears to be. “Our logo is deliberate. Our customers feel like they are getting the beginning of a new life when they try our shoes,” said Alexander Elnekaveh, CEO of Gravity Defyer. “We are not embarrassed by it.”

That “new life” is based on the shoes’ “Versoshock Trampoline” found in the heal of the shoes that is designed to alleviate pain and fatigue.

Still, one would think that there are other ways to convey “new life,” like maybe a tree seed starting to sprout.

There is no word yet on whether Gravity Defyer will seek athletes to endorse their products. But it would seem that Antonio Cromartie would be an ideal choice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.