Spengler Named Chief Of Initiative North America (IPG)

Longtime TV buyer Tim Spengler was named president of Initiative USA, a media buying unit of global ad firm Interpublic Group (IPG). Spengler will report to Richard Beaven, who became CEO of Initiative Worldwide after the retirement of Alec Gerster.

Spengler, 43, was most recently “chief activation officer” at Initiative. In his new job he’ll be responsible for all of Initiative’s media buying in the United States. Magna, the media research and negotiating arm of Interpublic, will report to Spengler and to Universal McCann president Mary Gerzema.

In addition, Alan Cohen was named president of Initiative West and Worldwide Innovation, responsible for Initiative’s entertainment practice, the largest of its kind.

Spengler and Cohen implemented the so-called “pod puncher” 5-second spots at the end of commercial breaks, designed to circumvent ad skipping with DVRs. Initiative clients include Hyundai, Kia, CBS, Showtime, Liongate, and Quiznos.

