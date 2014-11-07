Spending On Native Advertising Is Soaring As Marketers And Digital Media Publishers Realise The Benefits

BI Intelligence The native ad boom, in one chart.

Native is one of the hottest topics in digital media, and advertisers and publishers are taking notice.

By creating advertisements that are in the same format as the content audiences are there to consume, marketers hope to provide a much less disruptive advertising experience. Native ads have also proven effective, drawing higher click rates than traditional banner ads, particularly on mobile devices.



New and exclusive data from BI Intelligence finds that spending on native ads will reach $US7.9 billion this year and grow to $US21 billion in 2018, rising from just $US4.7 billion in 2013. We are the only research service that has provided a detailed breakdown of spend projections and growth rates for each of the three main native ad types — social-native, native-style display ads, and sponsored content.

Access The Full Report And Downloads By Signing Up For A Trial Membership »

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The report is full of charts and data that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access receive to all BI Intelligence‘s analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts and presentations on the digital media industry, sign up for a trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.