Spending Growth Is Actually Keeping Pace With Income Growth

A couple more graphs based on the Personal Income and Outlays report.



This first graph shows real personal income less transfer payments as a per cent of the previous peak. This has been slow to recover – and real personal income less transfer payments declined slightly in February. This remains 3.2% below the previous peak.

Click here to view the graph and the rest of the post at Calculated Risk >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.