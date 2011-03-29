Spending Growth Is Actually Keeping Pace With Income Growth

A couple more graphs based on the Personal Income and Outlays report.
This first graph shows real personal income less transfer payments as a per cent of the previous peak. This has been slow to recover – and real personal income less transfer payments declined slightly in February. This remains 3.2% below the previous peak.
Click here to view the graph and the rest of the post at Calculated Risk >
