Spend the night underwater at this epic hotel in Zanzibar

Sleep with the fishes in a Zanzibar hotel’s insane underwater room. The Manta Resort sits on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania. Located next to an incredible coral reef, it’s an epic spot for divers.

Its coolest feature is its Underwater Room. The “room” is a three-floor suite floating in the middle of the Indian Ocean. You have to take a boat to get there and the master bedroom is 13 feet underwater. Giant windows bring you face-to-face with marine life. The top two floors have a landing deck, bathroom, and dining area.

This one-of-a-kind experience isn’t cheap: The room starts at $1,500 a night.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Kristen Griffin

