INFOGRAPHIC: How To Spend Your Tax Refund

Everyone’s financial situation is unique, but most of us have a couple of things in common this tax season: We’re expecting to see an average $3,000 refund and we’ll all have to figure out what the heck to do with it.



People planning on beefing up their emergency savings could see potential interest gains of as much as $300, personal finance site Jemstep found. But those who’ve shored up rainy day fund for at least six months would be better off paying down credit debt or investing in retirement.

Jemstep’s crunched the numbers on a number of choices savvy taxpayers will face as soon as tax refunds are doled out. Take a look:

Photo: Jemstep

Now take a tour of the first app to let you check your credit score for FREE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.