9 details you might have missed in the trailer for ‘Spencer,’ the latest Princess Diana biopic

- The first official trailer for Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” premiered on Thursday.
- “Spencer” takes place over three days in 1991, when Diana decided to leave Prince Charles.
- Here are nine details you may have missed.
The real royal family celebrates the holiday at Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth II’s private residence located in Norfolk. So, the movie’s debut trailer opens on an imposing structure similar to the actual mansion.
Queen Elizabeth II inherited the 20,000-acre estate from her father, George VI, following his death in 1952.
Now, there are over 200 people dedicated to its preservation, and the royal family spends every Christmas together on the property. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, like Diana, have attended holiday celebrations on the estate.
Long before Diana was a royal, she was born at Park House, a property located very close to the Queen’s private residence within the Sandringham estate.
The “ER” stands for Elizabeth Regina, according to the UK outlet Metro. Though the Queen’s full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, Regina is used because it translates to “Queen” in Latin.
The Roman numerals indicate that the monarch is the second of her name to rule in her line after Queen Elizabeth I, the last Tudor monarch whose reign lasted from 1558 to 1603.
The closest tag has “Church” written on it, indicating that every tiny detail of Diana’s image has been pre-selected, approved, and controlled by others.
“The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine,” Diana said in her BBC1 “Panorama” interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.
Royals work with stylists to this day, but there are still rules they must follow.
In former Vogue deputy editor Anna Harvey’s essay about Diana in 1997, she said the royal’s style changed after she formally split from Charles in 1996.
“After the divorce she was much freer,” she wrote.
Royal jewelry designers House of Garrard told Marie Claire that Charles selected the ring — a white-gold piece with a 12-carat sapphire and 14 solitaire diamonds — because he adored a sapphire brooch that Queen Victoria left his mother. Diana’s ring reportedly cost about $US36,000 ($AU49,715) (£28,500) in 1981 but is now priceless.
After the couple separated in 1992, the Princess of Wales continued wearing the engagement ring until their divorce was finalized four years later.
Now, it belongs to Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
While Diana is positioned in the middle of the table, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, her fourth cousin and eventual sister-in-law (played by Olga Hellsing), is seated at the end.
The women knew each other growing up and relied on each other for support after they both joined the royal family (Fergie married Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, in 1986).
Though they both eventually left their husbands around the same time and had been close for years, their relationship vacillated between friendship and rivalry. When Diana died in 1997, the women had not spoken in over a year.
In the “Spencer” trailer, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 1991 family photograph, and the body language between Charles and Diana hints at palpable tension between the married couple. Or, at the very least, a lack of warmth and overt affection.
Diana stands at the edge of the group flanked by her two young sons, William and Harry, while Charles poses inward, slightly separated from the trio.
Their positions could result from a variety of factors — the photographer’s direction or their height, to throw out a couple — but given the knowledge that Diana decides to end her marriage that very weekend, it seems like the space between them in the photo is no coincidence.
In real life, the Princess of Wales frequently wore the playful color for outings.
Some of her most memorable looks were yellow: the satin gown she wore to the 1985 London premiere of “2010,” the tailored skirt-suit she had on during a 1990 visit to Cameroon, and the pleated two-piece set she chose for the 1992 church services at Windsor Chapel.
“They know everything,” Hawkins’ character warns her.
Diana replies: “They don’t.”
There’s no confirmation as to whom the women are referring to as “they,” but Diana and Hawkins’ character may be talking about the firm, or senior working members inside and outside the family working to keep the royal family’s reputation strong.
The firm handles the family’s PR and communication with the public, doing their best to ensure that their image remains untarnished.
Markle and Harry mentioned the firm during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the Duchess of Sussex explaining that there’s “an obsession with how things look.”