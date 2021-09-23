9 details you might have missed in the trailer for ‘Spencer,’ the latest Princess Diana biopic

The residence in the trailer is supposed to be Sandringham House, where the royals spend Christmas.

“Spencer” takes place over the course of three tumultuous days surrounding Christmas in 1991, when Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).

The real royal family celebrates the holiday at Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth II’s private residence located in Norfolk. So, the movie’s debut trailer opens on an imposing structure similar to the actual mansion.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the 20,000-acre estate from her father, George VI, following his death in 1952.

Now, there are over 200 people dedicated to its preservation, and the royal family spends every Christmas together on the property. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, like Diana, have attended holiday celebrations on the estate.

Long before Diana was a royal, she was born at Park House, a property located very close to the Queen’s private residence within the Sandringham estate.