Spencer Pratt Brings His Gold Fever To The AP

Spencer and Heidi Pratt — or “Speidi,” if you watch “The Hills” — invaded Associated Press headquarters in Manhattan today. A longtime staffer was shocked to learn that Spencer — a reality-TV villain of epic proportions — knows a lot about the gold trade. Then again, we knew that.

From a tipster inside the AP:

I was making my morning Starbucks run when I bumped into Heidi and Spencer crammed inside the elevator along with a 10-person entourage. As I squeezed in, Spencer started making very polite small talk that turned into a 20-second exchange during which he showed an impressive level of knowledge of both safe-haven assets and monetary policy. Here’s the exchange:

Spencer:

So what is gold doing today?

Me:

Uh, I think it’s up. (I hadn’t checked, but figured it was)

Spencer:

Yeah, it was up about eight bucks last I checked.

Me:

Oh, you’re into gold?

Spencer:

Definitely. In this environment, you have to be. The stock market is a hustle right now.

Me:

(Shocked). Yeah, but gold is risky. Very volatile and hard to predict.

Spencer:

Yeah, but what about the weak dollar? Do you realistically see it strengthening anytime soon?

Me:

(Totally caught off guard) Um, well, yeah, it will strengthen eventually. I just don’t know when.

Spencer nodded, knowingly. As the elevator doors opened, he gave me a fist bump, thanked security and left the building with Heidi and crew in tow. To say I was impressed would be an understatement.

