SEC Charges Former Goldman Employee Spencer Mindlin With Insider Trading With His Father

A Goldman Sachs employee on the firm’s Delta One desk allegedly tipped his father after finding out that Goldman was about to participate in a big ETF deal.The SEC just charged 33-year old Spencer Mindlin with insider trading, alleging that he tipped his dad after he found out that his employer, Goldman Sachs, had plans to purchase and sell securities underlying XRT, the S&P Retail Index.



Once he found out about the deal — and pumped a Goldman employee on the floor of the NYSE for info — he and his dad traded the stock via TD Ameritrade, according to recorded phone conversations and emails that the SEC cites in their lawsuit.

Here’s how he pumped the Goldman employee at the NYSE for info, according to the SEC:

On December 17, 2007 at 1:30 p.m., Spencer Mindlin emailed a Goldman employee on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, asking “you got 10 min to talk about this rebal trade?” The email further stated that Spencer Mindlin “just want[ed] to better understand how we put together the rebalance trade and the piece to short in advance.”

After one of the trades, he told the TDAmeritrade broker, “OK. I’ll see you in the money …. Great. Thank you so much.”

This is the first ETF insider trading case, says the SEC.

Mindlin hasn’t been an employee at Goldman since August 2009. He started at the firm in June 2001, first as an analyst at the predecessor to Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing desk, the firm Spear, Leeds & Kellogg from June 2001. In 2009 he left to launch an equity derivative swap execution facility called eDeriv with a Goldman colleague, Jason Yoong-Hendricks. At the time Mindlin told Derivatives Week they picked the niche area based out of necessity they saw in the market.

“There is currently no electronic platform for dealers to effectively make markets in these products.” Mindlin told DW. “[Our platform], eDEX Crossing allows dealers to trade with guaranteed anonymity, in smaller sizes, with greater frequency and at tighter spreads.” There was no specific timeline for the launch.

From the SEC’s press release:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged a former Goldman, Sachs & Co. employee and his father with insider trading on confidential information about Goldman’s trading strategies and intentions that he learned while working on the firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETF) desk.

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement alleges that Spencer D. Mindlin obtained non-public details about Goldman’s plans to purchase and sell large amounts of securities underlying the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

He tipped his father Alfred C. Mindlin, a CPA. Father and son then illegally traded in four different securities underlying the XRT with knowledge of massive, market-moving trades in these securities that Goldman would later execute.

The case marks the SEC’s first insider trading enforcement action involving ETFs.

“With his father’s helping hand, Spencer Mindlin exploited his inside knowledge of Goldman’s complex hedging strategies to line his own pockets,” said George S. Canellos, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office.

Sanjay Wadhwa, Associate Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office and Deputy Chief of the Market Abuse Unit, added, “We are aggressively working to identify and prosecute illegal insider trading across multiple markets and derivatives products regardless of the complexity of the trading pattern that we have to unravel in our investigations.”

According to the SEC’s order instituting proceedings against the Mindlins, the insider trading occurred in December 2007 and March 2008. Goldman was the largest institutional holder of the XRT in order to allow its customers to short the XRT. To hedge its long position in the XRT, Goldman shorted the individual securities underlying the XRT.

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement alleges that by virtue of his position on Goldman’s ETF desk, Spencer Mindlin knew Goldman’s current nonpublic position in the XRT and Goldman’s nonpublic plans to trade large amounts of securities underlying the XRT in order to hedge its position in the XRT. Spencer and Alfred Mindlin began purchasing and selling the four individual securities underlying the XRT within months after Spencer Mindlin joined Goldman’s ETF desk. They placed almost all of their trades in a brokerage account in the name of another family member. Spencer Mindlin failed to disclose his and his father’s trading to Goldman.

According to the SEC’s order, Spencer Mindlin learned on multiple occasions about Goldman’s trading intentions through e-mail communications he received shortly before he and his father placed their trades.

In one instance when Alfred Mindlin phoned TD Ameritrade to upgrade the family member’s account to allow for the trading of options, he received a call on another line from Spencer Mindlin while on hold with the TD Ameritrade representative. Because the TD Ameritrade call was recorded, Spencer and Alfred Mindlin’s conversation discussing a trade was captured on tape. In later instances, Spencer Mindlin impersonated his father on at least four calls to TD Ameritrade. On one call, he instructed the firm not to execute a trade too early in the day because this would “chew into my profit – my profit on this trade.”

The Mindlins obtained at least $57,000 in illicit profits through their insider trading.

