This 15-Year-Old Actress Got A Measly Paycheck For Voicing A Character In Disney's Billion-Dollar 'Frozen'

Disney’s animated feature “Frozen” may have raked in over a billion dollars worldwide, but not everyone involved with making the film is reaping the rewards.
Actress Spencer Lacey Ganus, the 15-year-old who voiced teenage Elsa, received a measly one-day guaranteed payment of $US926.20, reports TMZ, who obtained a copy of Ganus’ contract because it has to be filed with the courts since she is still a minor.
Ganus did only have a few lines in the film, as another actresses voiced young Elsa and Idina Menzel was the voice of grown-up Elsa.
Nonetheless, “Frozen” is the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time and the movie raked in more than $US1.2 billion, so TMZ notes that Ganus’ slice of the pie is just .000077%.
But Disney is no stranger to controversy over how much they pay their voice talent.
In 1992, Robin Williams was paid
scale of $US75,000 for his work on “Aladdin,” which went on to gross more than $US504 million worldwide.
Williams agreed to the fee “for my children,” but told Disney, “I just don’t want to sell anything — as in Burger King, as in toys, as in stuff.”
After Disney proceeded to use Williams’ voice in promo materials leading to a decade-long feud, the actor snarked, “You realise now when you work for Disney why the mouse has only four fingers — because he can’t pick up a check.”
