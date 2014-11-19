This 15-Year-Old Actress Got A Measly Paycheck For Voicing A Character In Disney's Billion-Dollar 'Frozen'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Spencer Lacey Ganus will make just one day of scale pay for her work on Disney’s super successful ‘Frozen.’

Disney’s animated feature “Frozen” may have raked in over a billion dollars worldwide, but not everyone involved with making the film is reaping the rewards.

Actress Spencer Lacey Ganus, the 15-year-old who voiced teenage Elsa, received a measly one-day guaranteed payment of $US926.20, reports TMZ, who obtained a copy of Ganus’ contract because it has to be filed with the courts since she is still a minor.

Disney Ganus, 15, voiced ‘Teenage Elsa’ but only had a few lines.

Ganus did only have a few lines in the film, as another actresses voiced young Elsa and Idina Menzel was the voice of grown-up Elsa.

Nonetheless, “Frozen” is the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time and the movie raked in more than $US1.2 billion, so TMZ notes that Ganus’ slice of the pie is just .000077%.

But Disney is no stranger to controversy over how much they pay their voice talent.

In 1992, Robin Williams was paid

scale of $US75,000 for his work on “Aladdin,” which went on to gross more than $US504 million worldwide.

Walt Disney Pictures / YouTube Robin Williams famously feuded with Disney over his salary and rights for voicing the Genie in 1992’s ‘Aladdin.’

Williams agreed to the fee “for my children,” but told Disney, “I just don’t want to sell anything — as in Burger King, as in toys, as in stuff.”

After Disney proceeded to use Williams’ voice in promo materials leading to a decade-long feud, the actor snarked, “You realise now when you work for Disney why the mouse has only four fingers — because he can’t pick up a check.”

