Kristen Stewart says she doesn’t care whether she gets Oscar-nominated for her ‘Spencer’ performance

Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer.’ Neon

Kristen Stewart told Variety she doesn’t “give a shit” about her Oscar chances.

The actress is a frontrunner for best actress thanks to her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Kristen Stewart is being brutally honest with reporters along the marathon promotional trek for her award season contender “Spencer.”

Asked about the prospect of receiving an Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana, she told Variety simply: “I don’t give a shit.”

While chatting on the trade’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Stewart opened up about why she’s keeping her expectations low regarding Hollywood’s biggest night.

“The Oscars are such a funny thing,” she said.

“There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about.

“I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Kristen Stewart. Amy Sussman/Getty

This is not the first time that Stewart has been completely blunt on a topic while doing press for “Spencer.”

While speaking to Insider about the similarities between her public life versus Princess Diana’s, Stewart responded: “We have completely different occupations and I think I’ve talked a lot about that … Google that shit. I’m done.”

Despite keeping her Oscar hopes low, it would be a complete shock if she was not one of the best actress nominees.

Her turn as Princess Di on the cusp of divorce with Prince Charles has been one of the most talked-about performances of the year.

In his review for Insider, Zac Ntim called Stewart “a perfect Diana.”

“Stewart is not only convincing but engrossing,” he wrote.

“Spencer” is currently playing in theaters.