27-Year Old Hedge Fund Manager Spencer Greenberg Is Obsessed With Tea

Answer to #1: That one.

There are two things you should be able to answer before you invest in Rebellion Research, the quant hedge fund shop founded by 27-year old Spencer Greenberg and his three friends, according to a recent article in the NY Post.



1. Which tea will you choose from his (40 tea-strong) tea menu?

2. Which movie star does his scruffy beard make him resemble?

Answer to #2: As you can see, this scruffy beard resembles Jake Gyllenhaal’s

From the NYPost:

Spencer Greenberg doesn’t seem like your average tea enthusiast.

The 27-year-old hedge-funder (he’s co-founder of NYC-based Rebellion Research) is a maths guru who can often be found sporting a scruffy, Jake Gyllenhaal-esque beard.

He also stores 40 kinds of tea at his Union Square apartment.

“I serve tea virtually every time I have friends over,” says Greenberg, who has also created a detailed “tea menu” for guests to peruse when they visit his place.

He counts jasmine green and rose black among his favourite varieties.

“Sometimes you’ll smell a flower and you’ll wish you could have something taste like the flower smells,” he says.

