Hedge Fund Operator Spencer Greenberg Gets Interviewed By CNBC And Boy Is It Awkward

We wrote about Spencer Greenberg of Rebellion Research last week, and this morning he spoke with CNBC this morning about his hedge fund that utilizes machine learning to make predictions about the market.



0:45 We use machine learning…to make predictions.

0:55 Mark Haines, CNBC host, mentions a “neural network.”

1:10 Haines, “So it gets presumably smarter as it goes along?”

1:30 The decisions are made by the artificial intelligence.

1:35 Mark Haines asks, “So what do you do?”

This interview continues to get more awkward, all the while Erin Burnett ignores the whole thing.



