Kristen Stewart is the spitting image of Princess Diana in first look at 'Spencer'

Pablo Larrain Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer.’

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

The movie has begun production and will be shooting in the UK and Germany.

It follows Princess Diana over a weekend when she decides to leave Prince Charles.

The first look of Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in the upcoming movie “Spencer” was released on Wednesday and she looks uncannily like the late royal in the photo.

“Spencer,” directed by Pablo LarraÃ­n (“Jackie”), has begun production and will be shooting in the UK and Germany. The movie will follow Princess Diana over Christmas weekend when she decided to leave Prince Charles.

Here is the full synopsis: December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales‘ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images and Fox Searchlights Pictures (L-R) Jacqueline Kennedy and Natalie Portman in ‘Jackie.’

LarraÃ­n found acclaim in the 2016 movie, “Jackie,” in which he transformed Natalie Portman into a grieving Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. The performance by Portman earned her a best actress Oscar nomination.

This has all the makings of a similar outcome for Stewart as Princess Di.

The movie also stars Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Prometheus”).

Getty (L-R) Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” LarraÃ­n told Deadline back in June when the project was announced. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

In October, Stewart revealed in an InStyle interview with her “Happiest Season” director, Clea DuVall, that the biggest challenge to playing Diana was her accent.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart said. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Neon plans to release “Spencer” in the fall of this year, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2022.

