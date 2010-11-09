Speaking Of Palin, Here's The REAL Reason The GOP's New Financial Services Chief Is Blasting Her

You may not think she’s qualified to be President, but you have to respect Sarah Palin’s propensity to get into fights.



Earlier we mentioned her spat with a WSJ reporter, but that’s not nearly as important as her brewing spat with GOP Rep. Spencer Bachus who is line to be the head of the House Financial Services Committee.

This weekend, in recounting the election, Bachus blasted Palin for costing the GOP The Senate (because Tea Party candidates in Delaware and Nevada lost).

There may be some truth to that, but here’s why Bachus sees fit to pick a fight with one of his party’s most powerful members, so soon after the election that should have everyone basking in a nice afterglow.

Bachus is an old school, spend-happy, mainstream GOPer.

Tim Cavanaugh at Reason Magazine notes that Bachus has a long history of protecting Fannie and Freddie, supporting TARP, and also entitlement expansion.

So Bachus is really as ideologically different than Palin as you could imagine, and as a big defender of Wall Street interests, he’s threatened by Palinism and the Tea Party. Yes, he’s probably annoyed the GOP didn’t win the Senate, but the beginning of a real ideological divide in the GOP over Wall Street — which we have been predicting — is already emerging.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.