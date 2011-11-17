Rep. Bachus: Accusations Of My Insider Trading Are A 'Total Lie', And That New Book Is Riddled With Errors

Rep. Spencer Bachus is one target of a new book that blows the lid off of so-called Congressional insider trading.



Allegedly, he bet that financials would go down right after a meeting on the economy melting down.

In a new letter, he says the whole thing is a total lie, and that the book is riddled with inaccuracies.

Here’s his letter (via Josh Boak)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.