Here's The Ridiculously Hard Vocabulary Test That The Spelling Bee Semifinalists Took Last Night

Today is the final day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



Last night, the semifinalists took a written test that will go a long way towards deciding who makes the finals.

For the first time ever, there is a vocabulary section on that written test.

The vocab test consists of 12 multiple-choice questions, and it’s insanely hard.

Here are the questions from last night’s Spelling Bee vocab test (answers below):

SpellingBee.comThis written test matters a lot.

There are 42 spellers left right now, and only 12 will make it to the primetime finals tonight. If more than 12 spellers survive the oral semifinal round without spelling a word wrong, the tiebreaker is the cumulative score on the written tests (both last night’s and the one from the preliminary round).

Here are the answers:

