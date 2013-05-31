Here's The Ridiculously Hard Vocabulary Test That The Spelling Bee Semifinalists Took Last Night

Tony Manfred
spelling bee speller 2013

Today is the final day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Last night, the semifinalists took a written test that will go a long way towards deciding who makes the finals.

For the first time ever, there is a vocabulary section on that written test.

The vocab test consists of 12 multiple-choice questions, and it’s insanely hard.

Here are the questions from last night’s Spelling Bee vocab test (answers below):

SpellingBee.comThis written test matters a lot.

There are 42 spellers left right now, and only 12 will make it to the primetime finals tonight. If more than 12 spellers survive the oral semifinal round without spelling a word wrong, the tiebreaker is the cumulative score on the written tests (both last night’s and the one from the preliminary round).

Here are the answers:

spelling bee vocab test

