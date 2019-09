Gokul Venkatachalam is a 12-year-old speller from Missouri, and he’s a huge LeBron James fan.



During today’s Spelling Bee semifinals, ESPN did a little feature on Gokul. In the feature, he did this AWESOME LeBron chalk toss, but with glitter:

ESPNRoughly as good as LeBron:

TumblrGo Gokul!

