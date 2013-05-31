Spelling Bee Live! The Very Latest From The Final Day Of Spelling Action

Tony Manfred
2013 spelling bee

The final day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in Washington D.C.

There are 42 spellers remaining.

Only 12 (at most) will advance to tonight’s finals.

We’ll be here all afternoon with updates, GIFs, photos, crazy words, and everything else you need to know.

By 10 p.m. eastern tonight, one 8-to-14 year old will be crowned champion.

Join us!

