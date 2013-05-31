5 Unforgettable GIFs From The 2013 Spelling Bee

Another Scripps National Spelling Bee is in the books. 13-year-old Arvind Mahankali won it last night, correctly spelling “knaidel” to seal the title.



If you weren’t around all six hours of spelling action yesterday, these 5 GIFs will give you a sense of what you missed.

1. ESPN filmed some great intros for a bunch of the spellers. This guy really like LeBron James, so he did his signature chalk-toss:

ESPN

2. The high-fives were predictably awkward:

ESPN

3. The vast majority of spellers bowed out with grace:

ESPN

4. Arvind, the eventual champion, whipped out a badass head-nod after spelling a tough German word:

5. His celebration was the coolest:

ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.