This 14-Year-Old From Florida Is The Darkhorse Pick To Win The Spelling Bee

The Spelling Bee finals are today, and the field is absolutely loaded.



Of the 42 remaining spellers, two finished in the top-10 last year, two are five-time participants, and three got a perfect score on the preliminary written test.

The favourite is probably Arvind Mahankali — a 13-year-old from Queens, New York who finished in the top 5 in both 2011 and 2012. He also got a perfect score on the written test, Reuters reports.

But our pick is Grace Remmer — a 14-year-old darkhorse from St. Augustine, Florida who’s looking to pull off the upset in her fourth and final appearance in the Bee.

Remmer was one of the spellers to get a perfect score on the written test. She’s also one of the oldest spellers left — and has the experience of three-straight top-25 finishes.

Here she is slapping five (that’s her on the far right):

Arvind seems like a very relatable speller. He likes basketball and his favourite song is “I Believe I Can Fly.”

But Grace has the experience and talent to pull off the upset. Here are some fun facts about her from her official bio:

“Her favourite book is 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, and she is crazy about all things Disney, especially the search for “hidden Mickeys” throughout the parks. Grace’s diverse interests include everything from knitting and neuroscience to ancient civilizations and singing Broadway tunes.”

The semifinals start at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

