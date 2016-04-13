People are going nuts for this s'mores cake cooked with an iron press

Aly Weisman, Stephen Parkhurst

Speedy Romeo just opened its second restaurant in the New York City area and it’s already getting tons of buzz thanks to one spectacular dessert — the chocolate s’mores cake.

With the marshmallow branded at your table using a hot iron press, this is a dish not to be missed.

