Inspired By Humpback Whales, These New Fins Can Help You Swim Faster

The maximum sprinting speed for humans underwater is about 3-4 mph, but that’s nothing for a humpback whale, which can achieve speeds of up to 16mph.

Taking its inspiration from those massive underwater mammals, Speedo has unveiled a new set of fins that will give you much more propulsion with less effort, according to Gizmodo (via Outside Online).

Speedo is keeping mum on the hydrodynamic aspects of its new design, but the Australian swimming company says the holes and ridges of its fins, called “Nemesis,” can help displace more water when a swimmer kicks.

The fins are also made from a lighter EVA foam, rather than rubber, so they will float to the surface if they ever fall off your feet. We’ve reached out to the company to learn more about this design and we’ll update the story if we learn more.

Speedo will retail the fins for $US40.

