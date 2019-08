Speedo has announced that will no longer sponsor Ryan Lochte, CNBC has reported on Twitter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

BREAKING: Speedo has ended its sponsorship of Ryan Lochte.

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 22, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.