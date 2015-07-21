A secret option in your Android phone can help make it work faster

Whether you have the newest, fastest Android phone available or an older device that’s starting to show its age in its declining performance, there’s a neat little trick that should speed up the overall feel of your Android phone.

It involves enabling a secret menu reserved for developers and changing some settings.

But don’t worry, it’s extremely easy to do and completely reversible, harmless to your device, and it should take all of two minutes.

This will work with most Android phones running the latest version of Android Lollipop 5.0. Just don’t mess around with other developer options in that secret menu!

First, go to your phone's settings and find the 'About phone' option. It's at the very bottom of the list of settings on most Android phones. Then scroll down to 'Build number' at the very bottom of the 'About phone' menu, and tap it repeatedly until you get a little popup window that says 'You are now a developer!' RAW Embed Now, hit the back button on your Android phone to go back to the Settings menu, and you'll see a new 'Developer options' option right above 'About phone.' Tap it. Scroll down two-thirds of the way till you see the 'Window animation scale,' 'Transition animation scale,' and 'Animator duration scale.' Tap each one and change the 'scale' from the default 1x to .5x. Then restart your phone for good measure, and that's it! Your Android phone should now feel a little snappier. The difference is subtle, but you can see that opening Chrome with the default settings here is slower: RAW Embed Compared with opening the Chrome app AFTER adjusting the settings. RAW Embed

