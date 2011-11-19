Speed Through Your Holiday Card List With These Ecard Sites And Apps

Handwritten cards are always appreciated, but sometimes sending an ecard is a fast and easy way to put a smile on someone’s face.



Let your friends and family know you’re thinking about them by shooting off a few ecards today or whenever you get the urge to say hello.

This post originally appeared at GeekSugar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.