Speed Through Your Holiday Card List With These Ecard Sites And Apps

Kristy Korcz

Handwritten cards are always appreciated, but sometimes sending an ecard is a fast and easy way to put a smile on someone’s face.

Let your friends and family know you’re thinking about them by shooting off a few ecards today or whenever you get the urge to say hello.

This post originally appeared at GeekSugar.

GroupCard

Want to personalise a thank-you card from your whole family? This site features an electronic pass-around that's accomplished by just emailing the card to the people who need to sign it. Easy as pie: GroupCard.

Source: GeekSugar.

MushyGushy

Upload photos and cut and place your heads onto awesome video animations! It's like Elf Yourself without the hats: MushyGushy.

Source: GeekSugar.

Postcard.FM

Lets you put together any picture and any song (just upload each file), slap in a message and an email address, and your recipients get a custom card! Postcard.FM.

Source: GeekSugar.

Someecards

It's hard not to get addicted to this hilarious site with wacky, cheeky ecards. The site is known for juxtaposing vintage-y images with witty and racy messages. Not your grandma's ecard site: Someecards.

Source: GeekSugar.

Carded

The site has video cards for all 'those small and embarrassing real-life moments that, until now, nobody made greeting cards for,' and they are fantastically funny: Carded.

Source: GeekSugar.

Postcard Express

If you have an iPhone, check out the Postcard Express app. You can take a picture at whatever fabulously exotic location you're at, and then you add your message and the email address of the recipient. It'll even geo-tag your photo/postcard for you: Postcard Express.

Source: GeekSugar.

From a Birdie

Send a message from a little birdie (or a whole flock!). You can add photos to your cards, and there aren't any size restrictions: From a Birdie.

Source: GeekSugar.

See more of the great ecard sites and aps at GeekSugar

Send a Quick Greeting With One of These 19 Ecard Sites and Card App at GeekSugar >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.