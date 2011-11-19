Speed Through Your Holiday Card List With These Ecard Sites And Apps

Handwritten cards are always appreciated, but sometimes sending an ecard is a fast and easy way to put a smile on someone’s face.
Let your friends and family know you’re thinking about them by shooting off a few ecards today or whenever you get the urge to say hello.
This post originally appeared at GeekSugar.
Upload photos and cut and place your heads onto awesome video animations! It's like Elf Yourself without the hats: MushyGushy.
Lets you put together any picture and any song (just upload each file), slap in a message and an email address, and your recipients get a custom card! Postcard.FM.
It's hard not to get addicted to this hilarious site with wacky, cheeky ecards. The site is known for juxtaposing vintage-y images with witty and racy messages. Not your grandma's ecard site: Someecards.
If you have an iPhone, check out the Postcard Express app. You can take a picture at whatever fabulously exotic location you're at, and then you add your message and the email address of the recipient. It'll even geo-tag your photo/postcard for you: Postcard Express.
Send a message from a little birdie (or a whole flock!). You can add photos to your cards, and there aren't any size restrictions: From a Birdie.
