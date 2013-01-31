ZUCKERBERG: Speed And Stability Made A Big Difference In Mobile

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a really important point in his company’s fourth-quarter earnings call—one that everyone should listen to, not just Wall Street analysts.Last year, Facebook made big improvements to its iPhone and Android apps.



The changes weren’t about adding a bunch of new features. Instead, Facebook reengineered its apps for “speed and stability.”

That’s actually what matters more to users.

This insight is very comparable to what Google saw a decade or more ago on the desktop Web: Increasing the speed with which Web pages loaded was one of the biggest factors in boosting usage of Google’s search engine. It even started judging other websites based on how fast their pages loaded.

So the same thing is true in mobile: People like apps that work quickly and don’t crash more than apps that have tons of features.

Amazing!

